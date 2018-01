Even if you are the king of beasts, there still might be somebody to nail your balls to the wall.

The video shows how a little walk turned into a victory of herbivores over predators. An elephant was walking with her calf, when suddenly a ballsy lion decided to interrupt their way.

However, this is a story with a surprising end: the big mama was so angered over the attack, she let loose all her fury on the astonished cat, so that the latter had to flee miserably.