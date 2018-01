Not so sure getting in there was just as simple…

It's not how big you are in body but how old you are at heart and this pooch chooses to not grow up. Despite his owner building a new dog house to accomodate his pup's growth spurt, it appears his efforts may have been in vain.

Clearly liking the sense of security to some degree, this youthful hound insists on squeezing himself into the tiniest enclosure available.

Whatever makes you happy, bud!