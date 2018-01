Just when the kitty thought it found the best sleeping spot…

Thinking most people have stopped putting money into claw machines in 2018, this Dubai kitten decided it was the perfect place to catch a few Zs.

Unfortunately, this puss had a hard time blending in with the rest of the plushies in the machine and actually attracted customers. Rather than waste their money on the slim chance of getting a Frosty the Snowman toy, the bothersome humans would rather wake the poor kitten up from its slumber.