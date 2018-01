The Bahamas looks like paradise not only for people, but also for these adorable creatures, who learned how to swim, sun tan and to enjoy life in every way.

The video shows pretty girls playing, swimming and toasting on the beach along with charming piggies in the heavenly land of the Bahamas.

These animals were brought by people a long time ago and managed to get acclimate to the marvelous environment, with even the small ones having learned to swim.

They seem to truly be enjoying the humans' company, easily getting involved in various playful activities.