WATCH Fiery Inferno as Philippine Volcano Erupts

Enjoy the spectacular view of the Mayon Volcano's eruption, with lava flows and smoke moving down the mountain.

The video shows the two-week eruption of the Mayon Volcano, accompanied by a huge amount of ash, which covered the neighboring towns and farmlands. Local officials are worried that the eruption might last longer: for months, thus disturbing the lives and livelihoods of people living near it.

The accident forced more than 74,000 people to flee an 8 km danger zone around the crater and to remain in emergency shelters.

Mayon, also called the Mayon Volcano or Mount Mayon, is an active stratified volcano in the province of Albay in Bicol Region, on the large island of Luzon in the Philippines.