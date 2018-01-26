Poo Poo Platter: Taiwan Restaurant’s Theme May be Hard to Stomach

They say you shouldn’t make a “number two” where you eat, so this restaurant decided to try the inverse!

Everyone loves a good restaurant with a good theme, but the Modern Toilet Restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, is raising some eyebrows and forks alike due to their unusual choice of, well, everything.

From chairs to the sink, toilets are used everywhere in the restaurant: even your food and drinks are actually served in miniature loos.

It doesn't stop there, however. The names of dishes reference a number of reasons one would run off to the restroom and even the presentation of your otherwise appetizing meal is more than enough to make a squeamish patron hurl.

Maybe a simple trip to the gift shop is enough…