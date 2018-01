Does this mean you can never be rear-ended?

Roni Gunawan, a mechanic in Indonesia's West Java Province, has gained recent notoriety for his "two-face" orange Toyota Limbo.

With two steering wheels, two pedals, two gear sticks and one gas tank, the Indonesian mechanic's design allows two drivers to simultaneously control the two-faced Toyota's wheels.

While the practicality of the vehicle is up for debate, it's definitely successful at turning heads whenever Gunawan wants to take it for a spin!