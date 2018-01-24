Dangerous Skydiving in a Car You Could Never Imagine

Everybody knows that cars can't fly, however, there seems to be an exception when you throw a car out of an airplane.

Konstantin Petrijcuk, an experienced skydiver, has been dreaming about driving a car out of an airplane for many years. In August 2017, for him and his friends, that dream came true. With the help of a professional skydiver instructor, this daring crew jumped out of an airplane while sitting in a car! This was a really dangerous stunt since the behavior of a heavy vehicle falling with enormous speed is hard to predict.

The undertaking turned out to be safe and successful and the group only picked up a few bruises along the way.