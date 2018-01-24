No Snow Required: Skiing the Great Wall of China

It's hard to imagine going skiing anywhere other than in the snow-capped mountains, however, 35-year-old Candide Thovex is already a legend of freeriding and regularly performs wonders skiing around the world in spots you wouldn't thought it would be possible.

Thovex is a professional skier from France, famous for his freestyle skiing movies which have had millions of views on the Internet.

During the first few seconds of viewing you get the impression that the video is showing the mountainous surface of Mars or some other far-out planet, but then you understand: it's just Candide Thovex exploring the most incredible places on the Earth while… skiing! You won't believe your eyes when you see the athlete showcasing his skills on alpine grass slopes, the rocky cliffs of Cappadocia, African jungles full of tropical palms and lianas, vast deserts, ocean waves and even the Great Wall of China.