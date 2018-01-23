Bird Down! Drunk Philadelphia Eagles Fan Flies Into Pole, Train

Jigar Densai, an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, has become the latest Internet celebrity following his subway spill on Sunday.

While waiting on his train to the stadium, the 42-year-old season ticket holder noticed a group of fellow fans aboard the opposite train. With a few drinks under his belt and a lot of fire in his heart, Densai attempted to hype the fans up with a few hearty yells.

Letting his excitement get the best of him, Densai then ran alongside the departing train and was almost immediately clipped and knocked into the car by a cement pole.

"Yeah, I hit the pole, but the passion is there," said Densai to the Associated Press. "It reflects the passion of the entire city. We are good fans. Yeah, there are a couple of bad apples in the mix, in any city you're going to find that.

Despite his transit tumble, the Eagles fan revealed that the team's NFC Championship game win that night was enough to ease his pain and allow him to get up for work the next day.