Jerseys and Valenki: A Challenging Football Game in Traditional Russian Boots

An unusual match took place on January 21 at the training center built for the 2018 World Cup in Bor, Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Local journalists faced off against a team of Russian and international students, while wearing valenki — traditional Russian winter footwear made of wool felt. Once popular in Russia, especially in rural areas, these boots are very warm and comfy to wear, but not so good for kicking a ball around.

Soccer enthusiasts put their skills to the test as they tried to keep the ball under control on the snow-covered football field. Judging by the results, it was quite hard to keep the valenki on!

The game lasted 30 minutes and resulted with the students' team winning 4:1.