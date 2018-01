A huge serpent blocked the road for motorists in the country’s northern province of Phu Tho. The incident which occurred on January 18, 2018, was captured on camera and published to YouTube by ViralHog.

The video shows several cars having to stop because of the massive cobra slithering across the road. First, the drivers tried to move the reptile by pulling it by the tail. Then, with the help of sticks, some men began to move the cobra and finally, they took picked it up with their hands and moved it out of the way.