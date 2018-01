While the majority of her peers would run in horror after seeing these snakes, nine-year-old Ksenia Kholmanskih loves to cuddle and play with them.

Ksenia, a schoolgirl from Armavir, a city in Russia's Krasnodar Region, inherited her passion for reptiles from her father, who has an impressive collection that counts 30 snakes. She prefers to spend time with them rather than with toys and dolls.

In this video filmed on January 20, the brave child is seen calmly playing with her reptile friends crawling around her.