The Czech Republic's capital of Prague, which is famous for its astonishing historical sites, can offer its visitors not only a timeless journey but a real beer Spa with a jacuzzi full of the famous beverage.

As contradictory as it may sound, a beer Spa provides its clients with not only a delicious but a healthy treatment. Brewing yeasts are rich in antioxidants and vitamin B, which are good for your skin and hair.

You'll feel and look younger while drinking beer and relaxing in a jacuzzi. Such treatments have been practiced in Europe for centuries.