18:32 GMT +320 January 2018
    This photo provided by HBO shows a scene from the sixth episode of the seventh season of HBO's Game of Thrones.

    'Game of Thrones' Wall Discovered in Siberia Amid Biting Frost (VIDEO, PHOTO)

    The TV show's fans were more than a little excited to share the pictures of the impressive rock formation online.

    A 300m-tall wall resembling the fortification from the "Game of Thrones" TV show (GoT) was found in Yakutia, Russia's Far East region.

    The natural rock formation stretching for many miles along the Lena River is located in the nature park "Lena Pillars."

    The pictures of the wall have been taken by the TV show's fans in Russia and published on their Instagram accounts.

    The Wall is real!

    Публикация от InstaThrones (@gameofthronesnotofficial) Янв 11, 2018 at 3:25 PST

    Local authorities have reportedly offered HBO to shoot the final season of the TV show in Yakutia.

    According to the GoTlegend, the Wall is a huge fortification which stretches for 300 miles along the northern border of the Seven Kingdoms, defending them from the dangerous creatures living beyond it. The Wall is about 700 feet tall and is made of solid ice.

    Meanwhile, in Yakutia the emergency services remain on stand-by, where temperatures have dropped below —65°C (-85°F) — the threshold prompting local authorities to close secondary schools.

    Secondary schools were earlier closed due to the record chill, with kids banned from being transported by road from their places of residence.

