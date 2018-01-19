Turboprop Planes Combat Friederike’s Extreme Winds at Düsseldorf Airport

Turboprop pilots landing at Düsseldorf Airport were in for a challenge Thursday as storm Friederike's wrath triggered aggressive crosswinds.

According to the videographer and YouTuber Cargospotter, Friederike's wind gusts picked up to 70 knots (80mph) as the medium-range airliners struggled to land. Despite this, the skilled pilots took their time as to not rush the landing — with some even reapproaching the runway three times before successfully touching down.

Who's taking the train next time?