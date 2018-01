Take a closer look at the mesmerizing transformation of a soap bubble into a crystal glass sphere captured in this incredible clip.

Inspired by similar photographs and online footage, pre-school teacher Girlie Figueroa from Aldie, Virginia, US, decided to conduct an experiment herself and see the frost's magic touch on the fragile bubble with her own eyes.

As it balanced on a straw, stunning frost patterns quickly started to appear on the surface of the bubble until it completely turned into an ice orb within seconds.