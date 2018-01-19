This Abandoned Russian House Looks Like Queen Elsa of 'Frozen' Was Here

The walls and furniture of the two-story wooden house were all covered in a thick layer of ice, all thanks to the biting frost and thick steam from the leaking water pipes. Now this building looks just like the deserted palace of the Snow Queen.
Adding a magical touch to an ordinary abandoned building, a dense frost in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg turned it into a magnificent fairytale-like locale on Tuesday, January 16.
“Get that camera off of me, human!”
Why be the bacon when you can bring in the bacon?
In the below video, representatives of the Dong ethnic minority from China's central Hunan province are seen welcoming tourists in their traditional way, which includes an unusual ritual that every wine lover would appreciate.
Turns out these adorable birds fit in well with George Lucas’ space saga! Watch a squad of six Stormtroopers marching down the stairs, followed by their own Dark Lord of the Sith.
