Star Wars Penguin Edition: King Penguins Parade to the Imperial March

Turns out these adorable birds fit in well with George Lucas’ space saga! Watch a squad of six Stormtroopers marching down the stairs, followed by their own Dark Lord of the Sith.

Posted on Twitter by actor Sam Kalidi, this hilarious Star Wars-themed remix featuring feathered disciples of the dark side has recently won a lot of attention from fans of the epic franchise, racking up over 125,000 reposts and many more likes.

Stormtroopers walking down the stairs followed by Darth Vader. pic.twitter.com/LoQhOtdkpq — Sam Kalidi (@samkalidi) 11 января 2018 г.

The original video was published by the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden back in 2012, showing their king penguins leaving their birdhouse exhibit for an outdoor display so they could enjoy the cold winter weather.