A hilarious video featuring this elderly lady has recently been going viral across local social platforms.

In the video, Nina Alexandrovna, a 67-year-old granny from Buzuluk, Russia, is seen doing her routine work — cleaning the office after New Year celebrations. However, her cleaning method was pretty innovative… the woman was riding a hoverboard!

Captured on a video by one of the office workers, Nina Alexandrovna masterly balanced on the board as she washed the floor with a mop. Watch and learn, kids!