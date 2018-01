Look at those chicken nuggets move as he runs to the bus!

After a day of pecking around to pass the time, Frog the rooster is elated to see his owner, Savannah, finally return from the clutches of education.

Before the school bus can even brake, Frog is halfway up the driveway and manages to perfectly sync up his reunion with Savannah as she exits.

If only we all had someone who matched Frog's energy whenever we enter the room!