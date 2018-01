Residents of Newcastle, Australia, found a strange white sack in their garden and took it to the Australian Reptile Park for investigation.

Though the weird bag looked innocent enough, its content was the stuff of nightmares. It appeared to be the egg sack of a funnel web spider, which had more than 100 tiny crawlers inside.

Funnel web spiders are extremely aggressive spiders with a venomous bite. But it was a good find for the Australian Reptile Park, which is the only place in the country that can extract these spiders' venom to prepare an antidote.