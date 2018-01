Dressed in traditional white clothes for the ceremony, dozens of men and women in Tokyo plunged into freezing water to perform a traditional ice bath ceremony, called Harai. This is one of the main Shinto rites for celebrating the New Year and other major occasions like births or weddings.

In Japan, it is believed that dipping in ice-cold water helps purify their souls of sins and brings luck for the year ahead. The traditional event is usually held within a shrine on the second Sunday every year.

After the ceremony, the participants also jogged around the shrine and did physical exercises to warm up their bodies.