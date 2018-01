Local farmers’ children are incredibly good at performing complex stunts. In this video, captured on Saturday, January 13, in Wuqiao County, China’s southeastern Hebei Province, the talented kids can be seen skillfully balancing on unicycles, standing upside down, swinging ropes and climbing up high.

Children in Wuqiao, which is known as the cradle of Chinese acrobatics, start practicing at the age of three or four, and by the time they are seven or eight years old, they can already perform most acrobatic techniques in public. Older kids often practice acrobatics in their spare time after school and participate in the famous annual Wuqiao International Circus Festival with local circus troupes.