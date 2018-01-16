Move Over, Rapunzel! This Armenian Girl Can Pull a Two-Ton Car With Her Hair

Karine Sargsyan, a young athlete from Armenia, is unbelievably strong for a girl – she can easily move a heavy vehicle fastened to her hair. Check out the video below to see Karine showcasing her mind-blowing skills in Yerevan on December 25.

Karine inherited this incredible strength from her dad who could drag ships and planes with the cables hooked to his skin. The "Armenian Wonderwoman" discovered her talent when she was only 11. Since then she has developed a strong passion for professional boxing, and she is now the strongest in her age group.

"There are many people, who pull a car fixed to their hair, but no one has ever done it facing the car," the girl said. The young athlete hopes to claim a new world record in the nearest future.