Orangutan Mom Proudly Poses With Her Baby in Her Hands

A rare Sumatran orangutan baby, born at Chester Zoo in England a week before Christmas, has been recently shown to the public for the first time. It is the fifth child delivered by the zoo’s very own orangutan Emma.

Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, with less than 6,500 individuals estimated to be left in the wild, so every birth is important. These great apes were pushed to the brink of extinction by hunting, forest clearance and the planting of oil palm plantations, which are wiping out huge areas of rainforest, according to the zoo.

Watch Mama Emma tenderly cuddling her precious newborn cutie.