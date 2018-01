In this viral video, giant pandas Er Shun, Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue can be seen facing off against a snowman that their zookeepers constructed for their entertainment. The fierce creatures were clawing the frozen structure, perching triumphantly on its top and even competing with each other for a chance to punch it. Eventually, they gave up on the poor snowman, becoming hopelessly distracted with each other.