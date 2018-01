A bird that had landed on the water surface of the Griboyedov Canal in Russia’s major northern megalopolis got its legs stuck as the water turned into ice.

Pavel Karavashkin, a resident of St Petersburg, noticed the bird stuck in the icy canal on January 9. He couldn’t just pass by and called 112, the Russian analog of 911. He was advised to turn to volunteers who are specialized in saving animals in trouble.

The volunteers arrived at the scene, providing Pavel with a diving suit that he put on to get the bird out of the trap.

The bird is safe and its feet are being treated in a wild animal rehabilitation center.