Watch Canine Companion Delievering Goods to Customers

This adorable Labrador helps its owner deliver goods from their minimarket to customers.

A 7-year old Labrador called Eros has been delivering goods for 2 years to customers of a mini-market in Colombia.

Eros started his little "career" as a personal assistant by helping his owner to carry products. After opening her own minimarket, the Labrador's owner started to send Eros out to regular customers.

The dog carries products that don't weight very much in a basket in his mouth, and after delivering the groceries to the customer and receiving his "tip," returns back to the market.