Etna has been designated a Decade Volcano by the United Nations, which means it is worthy of detailed study due to its history of eruptions and proximity to populated areas. In 2013 the volcano was added to the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The video shows the burning and dangerous beauty of the Italian volcano, located on the east coast of Sicily between the cities of Messina and Catania. It has 200-300 craters, erupting approximately every three months.

People living in small villages not far from this destructive grace, have to pay a high price, because sometimes its eruptions destroy the neighborhood.