This adorable little creature was born recently at the Novosibirsk Zoo. Though the cougar inhabits South and North America, hunting deer, this tiny tot and his mom seem to enjoy severe Russian weather conditions.

Posing in front of the cameras, the charming cub shows off his best at hunting.

"It's cold outside, so naturally his mom hid him and he didn't come out until he grew stronger," Tatyana Pevneva, Head of the International Department of the Novosibirsk Zoo told reporters when asked how this baby cougar bears Russian snow and winter cold.