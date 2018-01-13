‘Why Hello There’: Curious Whale Shark Cozies Up to Australian Fishermen

Employees of Four Eyewear took to Murphy's Reef near Mooloolaba for what they believed to be a casual fishing trip.

To their surprise, a whale shark decided to pay them a visit and inspect the unusual lines that have invaded its path. Accompanied by what look to be its offspring, the slow-moving carpet shark suavely avoids the fishing lines and makes its way to the boat's motor.

Thankfully, the majestic beast came in peace and didn't bring the trip to an abrupt close!