Don’t let the rotating eyeballs fool you, she only has eyes for the camera.

Southern California chameleon breeder Craig Durbin attempted to capture the mating dance of Ozzy, his male lizard.

In the clip Ozzy can be seen bobbing his head towards his female friend Pandora in an effort to get her attention and show what he's working with.

Unamused, Pandora makes her way to a different suitor: the camera.

Hang in there, Ozzy. She may just be starstruck!