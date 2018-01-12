Register
02:36 GMT +312 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Caught Slippin’! Black Ice Gives Virginia Man an Early Morning Surprise

    Caught Slippin’! Black Ice Gives Virginia Man an Early Morning Surprise

    © Facebook/Kelly Bonser Besecker
    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    0 20

    When your surveillance camera doubles as a blooper reel.

    The workday got a lot more stressful for Tim Besecker, an Ashburn, Virginia, resident, as he was heading to work Tuesday morning.

    Dressed in his best tractionless dress shoes and ready to take on the chilly workday, Besecker headed to his SUV with a jacket and briefcase in hand. That is, until he took a step onto his driveway and immediately lost his footing.

    Knowing he made a grave miscalculation, Besecker attempts to regain his balance in the footage and instead finds himself looking like an extra in "Happy Feet." Despite his best efforts, Besecker eventually falls, but manages to land and roll gracefully in the grass instead of the driveway or street.

    "I was along for the ride," said the black ice victim to NBC Washington.

    With only her husband's pride injured, Besecker's wife decided to upload the surveillance footage to Facebook, gaining close to 50 million views of her husband's blunder.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More videos

    • A Friend in Need: Golden Retriever Fed by Feathered Friend
      Last update: 23:03 11.01.2018
      23:03 11.01.2018

      A Friend in Need: Golden Retriever Fed by Feathered Friend

      “You just remember this next time I ask you to grab the bird seed!”

    • Mass Invigorating Swim in South Korea
      Last update: 20:28 11.01.2018
      20:28 11.01.2018

      Swimming Extravaganza! South Korea Holds 'Polar Bear' Festival

      More than 4,000 people from Korea and abroad took the plunge into the icy sea during the 31st Polar Bear Swimming Contest that took place on January 6-7 at the Haeundae Beach in Busan.

    • Honda Presents '3E' Series Robots
      Last update: 14:06 11.01.2018
      14:06 11.01.2018

      Empowerment, Empathy and Experience: Honda Unveils New Helpful Robots

      At the official CES 2018, which is currently being held in Las Vegas from January 9-12, the Japanese manufacturer presented a quartet of new robotic and AI concepts developed to make people’s lives better: to assist people in disaster recovery, recreation and learning from human interaction to become more helpful and empathetic.

    • Whale Protects Diver From Nearby Shark
      Last update: 09:00 11.01.2018
      09:00 11.01.2018

      True Gentleman: Whale Protects Female Diver From Shark

      Whale biologist Nan Hauser was snorkeling near the Cook Islands in the South Pacific when a humpback whale saved her from a nearby tiger shark. The stunning moment was caught on video by the woman and her team.

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok