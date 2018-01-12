Caught Slippin’! Black Ice Gives Virginia Man an Early Morning Surprise

The workday got a lot more stressful for Tim Besecker, an Ashburn, Virginia, resident, as he was heading to work Tuesday morning.

Dressed in his best tractionless dress shoes and ready to take on the chilly workday, Besecker headed to his SUV with a jacket and briefcase in hand. That is, until he took a step onto his driveway and immediately lost his footing.

Knowing he made a grave miscalculation, Besecker attempts to regain his balance in the footage and instead finds himself looking like an extra in "Happy Feet." Despite his best efforts, Besecker eventually falls, but manages to land and roll gracefully in the grass instead of the driveway or street.

"I was along for the ride," said the black ice victim to NBC Washington.

With only her husband's pride injured, Besecker's wife decided to upload the surveillance footage to Facebook, gaining close to 50 million views of her husband's blunder.