A bowling alley in Rondonia, Brazil, will be undergoing some repairs after "Aunt Dorinha" paid a visit.

Expecting a nice time out at the bowling alley, Dorinha stepped up to put some points on the board. Unfortunately, her family neglected to explain the difference in ball sizes… As a result, Dorinha found her fingers lodged in the ball and unable to release them until it was too late.

At least it wasn't a gutterball!