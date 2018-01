On January 7 in York, New England, it was so cold on Long Sands Beach that the waterfront was covered with ice. However, record-breaking temperatures, below -20 degrees, didn’t stop one enthusiast from hitting the beach for some outdoor fun.

The guy seen in the video below braved the cold to ice skate on the beach. The video, captured by a couple of passers-by, Peter and Sandra Lekousi, has quickly taken the Internet by storm.

"I keep trying to tell you all, every day is a beach day in Maine!" Peter joked on his Facebook page, where he shared the footage.