Greyhound Owner Discovers Cure for Canine Cabin Fever

Desperate times. Had to shovel a formula 1 track through the back yard for the greyhounds. pic.twitter.com/51N9iZ5xQl — Jay Moschella (@Jay_Moschella) January 5, 2018

Although humans may use the cold weather as an excuse to bundle up and sip some hot cocoa, dogs — especially large dogs — need room to play and maintain their fitness.

Conflicted by the cold weather, Twitterer Jay Moschella decided to get creative and construct a ‘Formula 1' track for his greyhounds.

The best part about it? Moschella can simply watch his hyperactive hound from the window and not worry about him escaping or getting the leash snagged.

Despite only one of the greyhounds braving the elements to play, there will at least be one less energetic giant in the house!