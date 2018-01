It seems like this bird is the hardest avian party-goer ever: the morning after New Year's Eve celebrations, it was found resting its forehead against the rear window of a car.

On New Year's Day, a resident of Vladikavkaz, Russia, walked to his car to find a pigeon asleep on his rear window. The man spoke to the bird gently, as though talking to a friend the morning after the excesses of New Year. "Hey, bro! Wake up, bro! Are you alright?" he asked the pigeon. Several seconds later, the pigeon finally came to senses and flew away.