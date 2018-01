A 1,600-year-old exorcism ceremony, which is one of Japan’s three major fire festivals, was held at the Daizenji Tenmangu Shrine in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, on January 7.

Dressed only in white loincloth, the participants lit six giant torches, measuring some 13 meters in length and one meter in diameter, and carried them around the shrine yard to exorcise evil spirits from the city. This ritual is also believed to bring good luck to onlookers.