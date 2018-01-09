Wait For It… Squirrel’s Release Takes Tragic Turn

Feeling the holiday spirit, a Tennessee family decided to take in an injured squirrel and nurse him back to health.

After a few days of rehabilitation, the caretakers decided it was time to release the critter back into the wild. Unfortunately for him, the family's cat, Tom, had been eyeing him for days and used his newfound freedom as an opportunity to pounce.

The family claims that while the squirrel was not murdered by Tom, he did die later from "whatever he was sick from originally." Getting attacked by a cat probably didn't help either.