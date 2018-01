This snowboarder found himself in quite a predicament when his descent from the mountain caused an avalanche.

Fortunately, the intrepid thrill-seeker managed to outrun the deadly wave of snow that was descending behind him, emerging from this ordeal unharmed.

The snowboarder's friends were filming the whole event and cheered him on as the man raced to safety.

This race against the nature occurred in the vicinity of Baqueira Bereton on December 19, 2017.