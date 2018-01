People navigating the London Underground were in for quite a surprise as the transit system witnessed an influx of pantless passengers taking part in a flashmob.

A No Pants Subway Ride flash mob took place in the Tube, with about 300 people of all ages participating in the event.

Such flashmobs were already held in numerous cities around the globe.

The first No Pants Subway Ride flash mob took place in New York in 2002, staged by the performance art group Improv Everywhere.