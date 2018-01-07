Purr of the Wild: Puma Finds Human Parents in Russia

A couple from the Russian city of Penza have managed to do what many have dreamed about, but few dare to try – have a wild animal as their pet!

Meet Messi, a puma that was adopted from a petting zoo and now lives in an apartment along with his owners. The Dmitrievs, who ventured to have such an unusual pet, say that their feline hasn’t lived in the wild for a very long time so it doesn’t feel the necessity to hunt and is totally safe to be around humans.

Moreover, the owners of the big cat have taught it to go outside when it gets the call of nature. They revealed it was no harder than teaching a dog to do its business outside.

Messi also has an Instagram account containing pictures and videos of the cat’s life in an apartment, which is gaining popularity online. So far, it has more than 164,000 followers.