Elephants staying at the famous Guruvayurappan Hindu Temple in Kerala, one of India's southern states, undergo 48 days of spa treatments.

There, they get the chance to do gymnastics, take baths and eat right.

The rejuvenation program includes soothing massages, lavish scrub baths, a special diet and herbal tonics that rejuvenate the elephants and keep them happy and healthy.

The center can host up to 59 elephants at a time. Thirty-three temple elephants arrived at the rejuvenation camp on Thursday.