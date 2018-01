It is said that love comes in all shapes and sizes, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised when a duck falls in love with a dog.

In the video below, a duck is grooming a dog tenderly. The object of the duck's attention shows no anger or impatience. Quite the contrary, the dog seems to accept the courtship of the duck. Flourishing feelings between the animals might seem hard to believe, however, this evidence of a love affair is hard to deny!