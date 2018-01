During the frosty winter season in northeast China, tourists travel to Harbin, the administrative center of Heilongjiang Province (Northeast China), to attend the 19th World of Ice and Snow festival.

Here you can see sculptures which are reminiscent of many iconic structures and places. For example, the Temple of Heaven in Beijing or Red Square in Moscow. The director of the local Academy of Sculpture, Han Zhenkun, says that the Harbin Festival is different from others because of the sculptures' scale.