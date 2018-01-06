Swine Dive: Chinese Piglets Ride a Water Slide

A Chinese farmer was able to arrange a real aqua park for his piglets. They gladly roll down the water slide, swim in a pool and even jump from a springboard. Apparently, it seems that they like it.

As reported by Ridus, the farmer is specifically trying to make the life of the pigs pleasant and happy.

In less than a day, the video received almost a hundred thousand views. In this video you can see how they have fun.