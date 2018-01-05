Baby Butterball: Mischievous Brazilian Tot Finds Novel Use for Margarine

Following an afternoon coffee, a few adults mistakenly left out a tub of margarine before heading out in São Paulo, Brazil.
Intrigued by the imitation butter, their little sister decided to give it a thorough vetting. It was not until the mother heard silence that she came into the room and stumbled upon her margarine-covered daughter.
Rather than attempt to pick up the oily mischief maker, mom decided to pick up a camera and record the ordeal for posterity.
She really couldn't believe it wasn't butter!
