Baby Butterball: Mischievous Brazilian Tot Finds Novel Use for Margarine

Parental Pro tip: Silence is the number one indicator of misbehavior.

Following an afternoon coffee, a few adults mistakenly left out a tub of margarine before heading out in São Paulo, Brazil.

Intrigued by the imitation butter, their little sister decided to give it a thorough vetting. It was not until the mother heard silence that she came into the room and stumbled upon her margarine-covered daughter.

Rather than attempt to pick up the oily mischief maker, mom decided to pick up a camera and record the ordeal for posterity.

She really couldn't believe it wasn't butter!