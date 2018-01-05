Watch Russia’s Sexiest Grandmother

Elizaveta Rodina possesses a number of pageant titles and is a grandmother to boot.

The forty-year-old Russian citizen, Elizaveta Rodina, has won a number of titles, including: Mrs. Grandmother Russia — 2015, Mrs. Grandmother Europe — 2016, Queen of Music Russia — 2017 and Grand-Prix Mrs. Russia — 2017.

To preserve her natural beauty and retain the title of Russia's sexiest grandmother, Elizaveta has excluded meat and fish from her diet and generally consumes a moderate amount of food.

Moreover, the young grandmother goes jogging and does yoga to stay fit and healthy.