New Year, No Trees: Scrappy Squirrel Invades New York Home

Last week, Brockport Police Department responded to a call claiming a squirrel had broken into their residence and began helping itself to the leftovers in the kitchen.

Hopped up holiday treats or maybe not a fan of New York police, the squirrel immediately went into attack mode and pounced on the officer's body camera.

Despite its best efforts to evade the cops and destroy video footage, the critter was eventually captured by the police duo and forced to return to the chilly streets. No word on whether or not the squirrel was charged with assaulting an officer.